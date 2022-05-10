  • Japan's household spending fell in March for the first time in three months. | BLOOMBERG
    Japan's household spending fell in March for the first time in three months. | BLOOMBERG

  • Reuters, Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Japan’s household spending fell in March for the first time in three months, though the 2.3% drop was smaller than expected, as consumers remained cautious despite some easing of COVID-19 curbs.

While lower coronavirus risks have boosted consumer activity since April, rising living costs may cramp Japan’s consumption-led recovery for the rest of 2022, analysts say. Inflation is at a multiyear-high in the world’s third-biggest economy, fanned by the war in Ukraine and the yen’s skid to 20-year lows.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,