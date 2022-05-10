  • Toyota Motor Corp. is expected to announce robust profit for fiscal year ended in March thanks to strong sales and the yen’s fall. | BLOOMBERG
    Toyota Motor Corp. is expected to announce robust profit for fiscal year ended in March thanks to strong sales and the yen’s fall. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Strong sales and the yen’s historic fall are projected to boost Toyota Motor Corp.’s profit for the recent fiscal year, with the focus shifting to whether the world’s biggest carmaker can sustain growth in the face of economic headwinds and an uncertain supply outlook.

Analysts, on average, estimate that Toyota will show an operating profit of ¥3 trillion ($23 billion) for the period ended March when it reports results on Wednesday. That would top the Japanese automaker’s most recent forecast for ¥2.8 trillion. Analysts are predicting a ¥3.4 trillion profit for the current year, which began April 1.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,