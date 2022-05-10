Strong sales and the yen’s historic fall are projected to boost Toyota Motor Corp.’s profit for the recent fiscal year, with the focus shifting to whether the world’s biggest carmaker can sustain growth in the face of economic headwinds and an uncertain supply outlook.

Analysts, on average, estimate that Toyota will show an operating profit of ¥3 trillion ($23 billion) for the period ended March when it reports results on Wednesday. That would top the Japanese automaker’s most recent forecast for ¥2.8 trillion. Analysts are predicting a ¥3.4 trillion profit for the current year, which began April 1.