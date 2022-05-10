Nintendo Co. on Tuesday made a play for the hearts of retail investors, announcing a 10-1 stock split effective Oct. 1, a long-called-for move that aims to improve the liquidity of the video game firm’s shares.
The surprise announcement came as Nintendo said it expects sell 21 million Switch games consoles in the financial year that started on April 1, down 9% year on year and the second annual fall, as the company grapples with component shortages.
