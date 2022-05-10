  • Nintendo games on display at a shop in Tokyo | AFP-JIJI
    Nintendo games on display at a shop in Tokyo | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Nintendo Co. on Tuesday made a play for the hearts of retail investors, announcing a 10-1 stock split effective Oct. 1, a long-called-for move that aims to improve the liquidity of the video game firm’s shares.

The surprise announcement came as Nintendo said it expects sell 21 million Switch games consoles in the financial year that started on April 1, down 9% year on year and the second annual fall, as the company grapples with component shortages.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,