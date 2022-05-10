  • An isolation facility waits to be lifted at the construction site of a centralized quarantine facility in a basketball park in Shanghai on April 28. | REUTERS
    An isolation facility waits to be lifted at the construction site of a centralized quarantine facility in a basketball park in Shanghai on April 28. | REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

Videos of people being dragged from their homes by health workers in hazmat suits coursed through Chinese social media Sunday before being pulled down on some platforms, as Shanghai’s lockdown enters its seventh week and pandemic restrictions continue to be intensified in Beijing.

The videos — which purported to show COVID-19 positive patients and their close contacts tussling with the workers — come as Shanghai tightens some aspects of its intensive lockdown despite a drop-off in new infections.

