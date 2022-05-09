Tokyo confirmed 3,011 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the Metropolitan Government said, in an increase of 608 from a week before and with the daily tally having posted a week-on-week increase for three consecutive days.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the capital.

The seven-day average of new infections dropped 20.9% from a week earlier to 3,269.7. There were seven severely ill patients, down by one from Sunday.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture logged 1,209 cases and four deaths, Okinawa Prefecture marked 1,071 cases and Chiba Prefecture saw 983 cases and six deaths.

The health ministry said Monday the number of severely ill patients had increased by four from the previous day to 163.

On Sunday, Japan confirmed 42,538 new COVID-19 cases nationwide — its first daily count above 40,000 in 10 days and an increase of 15,583 from a week earlier. Twenty-six new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed.

Also Sunday, Kagawa Prefecture reported a record high of 510 new cases.

Japan has logged 200,558 new novel coronavirus cases in the past week, down by 41,556 from the prior week. The country’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 8,111,606 as of 10 a.m. Monday.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the highest number of new infections in the past week, at 22,280, followed by Osaka at 16,013, Hokkaido at 14,362, and Fukuoka at 11,694.

Japan logged 213 deaths related to the coronavirus in the last week, bringing the cumulative toll to 29,831.