A magnitude 6.6 earthquake that measured a 3 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 20 kilometers near Okinawa’s Yonaguni Island at 3:23 p.m. on Monday.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

The earthquake briefly shook buildings in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei, though there were no immediate reports of any damage.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

Please check the detailed information links below to get the latest tsunami warning data.

More information:

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)