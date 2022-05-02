Devastated by the Battle of Okinawa in the final phase of World War II, Okinawa was placed under U.S. occupation after the war. But the prefecture, which marks the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan on May 15, has developed ever since through the efforts of its people.

The town of Chatan has become a symbol of Okinawa’s growth, with the development of the American Village commercial and entertainment complex on its west coast.

The site where the complex now stands used to host U.S. military facilities, including the Hamby Airfield. At the time of the reversion, Chatan — then a village — made a “village development plan” that became a vision for community development, based on the reclamation of public waterfront after the return of some land used by the U.S. military.

Yoshimitsu Higa, 83, who was head of planning for the development project from 1972 under then-Mayor Seisho Higa, said the reclaimed area eventually became a U.S.-themed resort facility after many twists and turns.

During the Battle of Okinawa, the whole village was seized by the U.S. military. Then, after the war, U.S. military facilities remained on the west side of the village, which was flat and easy to use.

The military land occupied 65% of the village, and the tertiary industry accounted for 86% of the total labor force in the town — with the majority working for military-related facilities.

Under the development plan, the village stated that the waterfront area should be developed through extensive reclamation and that the development, along National Route 58, should center on commerce, industry and tourism.

Aiming to turn the village around, from a base-dependent economy to a self-sustaining one, it was determined that the reclamation was necessary to create a large-scale commercial area. Most of the land used by the U.S. military was originally privately owned.

The development plan was drawn up in 1973, and local leaders and the landowners association used it to repeatedly seek the return of the land in negotiations with the central government.

“I think we were persuasive with this plan, as it clearly showed a specific vision for the development and the situation where local communities were divided by the U.S. military presence,” Yoshimitsu Higa said.

It was in 1981, with the return of the Hamby Airfield (approximately 38 hectares) and an adjacent shooting range (approximately 25 hectares), that an opportunity came for development.

Higa was involved in the post-return reclamation project as chief of the General Affairs Division under Mayor Masao Shimabukuro’s administration.

The town tried to apply to the prefecture to use part of a 49-hectare reclaimed area as a resort site. But the prefectural government was unsupportive, saying that hotels in the northern part of Okinawa already offered an adequate supply of accommodation.

In 1985, the town applied to use the land as a residential site. After approval was granted, the land was changed to a resort site on the grounds that residential areas were secured with the return of the military-use land. The reclamation was completed in 1987, but the development did not go as planned.

Initially, about 11 hectares of the resort land was allocated to be sold to a developer for about ¥6.66 billion. The plan was to build a theme park at a total cost of ¥57 billion, but the collapse of the bubble economy put a halt on the project.

The cost of the reclamation had been about ¥5.97 billion, and payments from the town to a land development corporation run by the prefecture soon ballooned to ¥1 million a day in interest alone.

Alarmed by a possible collapse of the town’s finances, then-Mayor Choichi Hentona ordered Higa, who was deputy mayor at the time, to serve as head of a new office established to engage businesses in the town’s development project.

Higa traveled all over the country, and through discussions with management consultants the town eventually came up with the idea of building a seaside resort with the theme of an American town.

The concept to build Mihama Town Resort American Village met with some opposition because of negative feelings held by some local residents toward U.S. bases. But town officials promoted the idea as likely to have a strong impact when attracting visitors because there were no other resort facilities in Japan with an American theme.

The town solicited companies to participate in the project and commissioned a major trading firm to oversee its development. The opening of the Mihama 7Plex movie theater complex added to the momentum, and land sales were accelerated.

The town also introduced a large free parking lot — at the time the only one in the prefecture. With a capacity for 1,500 cars, the operator of the facility was made responsible for the parking lot’s maintenance and management costs.

“There were many ups and downs, but I think we have been successful,” Higa said.

Companies that joined the American Village project have further developed the area.

Okuhara Shoji, a Chatan-based trading company that imports sundries and clothing, won a bid for the 3.3 hectare-site that had been used by the then-Social Insurance Agency as a recreation facility, which closed in 2008. Together with several other companies, Okuhara Shoji opened the Depot Island commercial facility in 2010.

Depot Island and its related facilities house about 150 tenants, including shops, restaurants and hotels. The site was elevated to offer ocean views, and power lines were put underground. To make it easier for visitors to get around, a road inside the site and a promenade along the sea were also developed.

“Depot Island is a city. The concept is a world-class urban resort,” said Chojun Higa, 64, director of the facility. He is determined to attract more visitors in cooperation with other municipalities, and make the entire town of Chatan a world-class resort by developing not only Mihama beach but also the nearby Miyagi and Araha beaches.

Rising land prices

As Okinawa’s economy has developed, investment from outside the prefecture and abroad has also increased. Land prices in Okinawa Prefecture have risen for nine consecutive years, according to the latest statistics released in March by the Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Ministry.

Takeshi Hamamoto, 56, a real estate appraiser and head of the Okinawa subcommittee for the ministry’s land price valuations, said the rising prices reflect expectations for Okinawa’s economic growth and future development. “Land prices are rising as commercial facilities have been built, and as more people wanting to live there,” Hamamoto said, adding that Chatan is symbolic of this trend.

Some people buy condominiums in Okinawa Prefecture for investment purposes, as they do in Tokyo and other urban areas, and Chatan is particularly popular, said Hamamoto. “Some condos in Chatan are selling for more per tsubo (about 3.3 square-meters) than those in Naha’s redevelopment area,” he added.

Chatan Mayor Masashi Toguchi, 42, emphasizes that the original development plan put forward at the time of Okinawa’s reversion was “the very starting point for today’s prosperity.” He notes that the development plan worked as it focused on promoting the tourism industry — by taking advantage of the town’s location, which sits on the “bellybutton” of Okinawa Island.

The town’s finances have strengthened thanks to an increase in property tax revenue from inbound companies. On the other hand, Toguchi says the town faces a problem in its relatively small population compared to available housing.

“Condominium prices rose along with land prices, and apartment rents are also high,” Toguchi said, adding that places to live in Chatan are limited as about 52% of the town is still used by U.S. bases.

He explained that second house ownership has increased not only in line with development on the west side but as the entire town has become a brand. Previously, this was limited to people from other prefectures. But now some Okinawa residents from outside the town are also in the market, making it difficult for locals to live there, he said.

Given the number of houses and apartments in the town, “the population could well be 40,000,” Toguchi says. But the town’s population has remained in the range of 28,000 to 29,000 through the past 10 years. As of the end of February, the population stood at 28,930.

“The prefectural government cannot and will not stop the market principle. It’s difficult to balance development and improvement of the living environment,” Toguchi said.

In addition to securing town-owned land, the mayor expressed his intention to make other improvements to quality of life in the town such as by enhancing education, welfare and other social provisions.

