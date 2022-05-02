For children with developmental disabilities, getting a haircut is a big challenge, as they develop slower than other children the same age, with some having difficulty sitting still or being overly sensitive to things like noise.

Mika Kuriyama, 44, a social worker in Fukuoka, runs a website in Japanese that offers information on hair salons and barbers where such children can get a haircut without feeling uncomfortable.

Kuriyama came up with the idea of the website after seeing her younger sister raise her three children with developmental disabilities. She hopes the website will lead to a society where the whole community watches over such children and their families, who tend to feel isolated.

Sora Shinmori, a 4-year-old from Fukuoka, still cannot speak nor stop using diapers, although he has not been diagnosed as having developmental disabilities.

When the writer of this article visited his home for an interview, Sora, who was standing in front of his house with his mother, 33-year-old Mikisa, suddenly ran away.

When Mikisa ran after him and caught him, he whined. When she picked him up, he bit her and tried to get away from her.

Mikisa, wearing high heels because she had just come back from work, had to keep on chasing him, leaving her short of breath.

Last spring, Mikisa took Sora to a nearby barber shop to get his haircut before a kindergarten entrance ceremony.

She had been cutting his hair at home by holding him in her arms, but it had become difficult to do so as he grew older. Then she tried cutting his hair while he slept, but it didn’t go well. She wanted him to look decent for the ceremony.

At the barber, she had to pin him down as he struggled to get away. She felt uncomfortable as everyone was staring at them.

When they visited the barber again in the summer, staff members refused to attend to him, saying they were afraid they might injure him.

She tried to take him to another place, but Sora obstinately refused to enter. She didn’t know what to do.

Then she saw the website and found Rupinasu Hair, a hair salon in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture.

In October, before the kindergarten’s sports day, she gathered the courage to call the salon.

She felt relieved when she heard the voice of the salon’s owner, 47-year-old Kasumi Takigami, who cheerfully said, “Why don’t you try visiting us?” Takigami offered to keep the place all to themselves for an hour.

There were a lot of toys, as well as a tablet computer, at the hair salon. After letting Sora play with them for a while, Takigami showed him cards with illustrations to explain the process of a hair cut.

“First, you sit on a chair,” she said.

“Then I’ll do some cutting and drying, then we are all done,” she told him.

Although Sora still kept moving around, he sometimes paused as he concentrated on something. Takigami didn’t miss the chance to quickly use a razor with a blade guard and scissors to cut his hair.

Within the hour stay, the actual cut only took about 10 minutes, and Sora ended up with a cute bob.

Mikisa was so impressed that she later sent his picture taken on the sports day to Takigami.

During the interview, Mikisa hugged Sora and said, “I would cry if a day came when Sora kept still while his hair was being cut.”

Kuriyama set up the website in 2018. Currently, it offers information on 27 hair salons and barbers in 12 prefectures that meet at least four conditions out of 10 listed items, including whether they can cut hair using only low-noise hair clippers and scissors, whether they can cut hair without a customer having to sit on a chair, and so on.

It all started in 2017 when Kuriyama was asked for help by her sister. “A hairdresser we knew well has been transferred to another salon and we no longer have a place to go to get a haircut,” her sister said.

The children of Kuriyama’s sister can’t stay still, are not good at socializing with people they have met for the first time or being in places they have never been before, and are sensitive to noises and smells.

They panic when someone they don’t know tries to cut their hair. They had to be pinned down by two people while they had their hair closely cropped, and they cried and screamed all the way through and their haircut came out uneven. Everybody was exhausted at the end.

In the same year, Kuriyama sent out a questionnaire via social media to 198 people who are raising children with developmental disabilities and learned that 35% of them had not taken their children to a barber or hair salon.

When she asked them to write down any additional comments, she received a number of anguished messages describing how they were refused entry to a hair salon because their child panicked, or how they cut their child’s hair while they are asleep.

Based on the results of the survey, Kuriyama devised 10 things that hair salons and barbers need to take into account when attending to such children. She collects information on social media on hair salons and barbers that might meet the conditions, then visits or calls the establishments to ask whether they can accept such children as customers before deciding whether to post about them on the website.

Takigami of Rupinasu Hair is herself the mother of a girl with developmental disabilities.

While struggling to cut the hair of children with developmental disabilities, Takigami listens to their parents’ worries and gives them encouraging words over any small improvement she notices in the children, praising them for not refusing to come to the salon and behaving better than before.

It takes time to cut such children’s hair, and haircut prices for children are low to begin with.

However, Takigami says she won’t stop accepting them, since many families come to her hair salon because they have no other place they can depend on.

Kuriyama says her aim is to find such hair salons and barber shops in every town in the country so that she can offer information about them on the website. In the future, she hopes to post information on other places such children can visit, including medical institutions and facilities offering extracurricular activities.

“I want to make this an opportunity for everyone in the community to watch over others, including families who tend to be isolated.”

This section features topics and issues from the Kyushu region covered by the Nishinippon Shimbun, the largest daily newspaper in Kyushu. The original article was published April 8.