Tokyo confirmed 3,161 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 1,770 from a week before, as a downtrend continues in the capital and other major cities.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 4,238.3, compared with 5,467.1 a week earlier.
The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria fell by two from Saturday to nine, while six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.
On Saturday, a total of 25,182 new cases were reported nationwide, down some 18,700 from a week before. Fourteen COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed across the nation, while the number of severely ill patients fell by two from Friday to 171.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.