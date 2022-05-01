Tokyo confirmed 3,161 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 1,770 from a week before, as a downtrend continues in the capital and other major cities.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 4,238.3, compared with 5,467.1 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria fell by two from Saturday to nine, while six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

On Saturday, a total of 25,182 new cases were reported nationwide, down some 18,700 from a week before. Fourteen COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed across the nation, while the number of severely ill patients fell by two from Friday to 171.