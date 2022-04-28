A new COVID-19 subvariant — which has genetic information from both the B.A.1 and B.A. 2 omicron sublineages — has been detected from a patient in Sendai, the health ministry said Thursday.

It marks the first case of a recombinant variant being found found within Japan. The XE subvariant, another recombinant variant, was detected during an airport screening earlier this month.

The patient, whose gender and age were not disclosed for privacy reasons, had not traveled overseas in the 14 days prior to developing symptoms at the end of March, according to the health ministry.

The patient has already recovered.