Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as China’s increasing military and economic clout in the Indo-Pacific.

Their first in-person meeting comes as Japan, Germany and other members of the Group of Seven nations have been stepping up pressure on Moscow through a slew of economic sanctions over the ongoing war.

The punitive steps, taken in response to the invasion from Feb. 24, include freezing the assets of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian central bank as well as excluding some major Russian lenders from a key international payment network known as SWIFT.

Kishida and Scholz are also expected to renew their commitment to promoting a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” an initiative to counter China’s growing influence in the region, Japanese officials said.

Replacing Angela Merkel who served in the post for 16 years, Scholz became the German leader in December and is widely seen as taking a tougher line on China than his predecessor, who had promoted closer economic relations with Beijing.

This is Scholz’s first visit to Japan and to an Asian nation as the German chancellor. The two-day trip through Friday is also aimed at preparing the ground for the annual G7 summit Berlin will host from June 26 to 28 at Schloss Elmau, a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps.

Japan will take over the G7 chairmanship from Germany next year.