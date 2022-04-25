A possible case of a mysterious form of child hepatitis has been found for the first time in Japan, the health ministry said Monday. Cases so far have mostly been reported in Europe.

The health ministry said the patient is 16 years old or younger but has not revealed their age, address or sex. The patient, who has been hospitalized, corresponds to the working definition of a “probable case” of the acute, severe hepatitis provided by the World Health Organization, the ministry said.

According to the WHO, 169 cases of the mysterious hepatitis, with one death, had been confirmed in 12 countries as of Thursday, with ages ranging from 1 month to 16 years old. Reported symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting, in addition to jaundice and the lowering of liver enzyme levels.

An adenovirus was detected in at least 74 cases, while the coronavirus was identified in 20 cases of those that were tested. Nineteen had a coronavirus and adenovirus co-infection.

The patient in Japan has tested negative both for the coronavirus and for an adenovirus — common viruses that can cause common cold-like symptoms or conditions such as gastroenteritis — and has no history of having had a liver transplant, according to the ministry.

“It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” the WHO said Saturday. “While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent.”

The WHO was first notified of cases of the mysterious hepatitis, in Scotland, on April 5.

“Factors such as increased susceptibility amongst young children following a lower level of circulation of adenovirus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential emergence of a novel adenovirus, as well as (coronavirus) co-infection, need to be further investigated,” the global health body said. “Hypotheses related to side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines are currently not supported as the vast majority of affected children did not receive COVID-19 vaccination.”

Staff writer Chris Russell contributed to this report.

