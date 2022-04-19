Japan’s Defense Ministry has announced that it will send masks and clothing designed to protect against chemical weapons as well as drones to Ukraine in response to a request from Kyiv, in Tokyo’s latest shipment of defense supplies to the war-torn country.

The decision to provide the defense equipment to Ukraine comes after reports of a possible Russian chemical weapons attack on the besieged city of Mariupol last week. The U.S. and U.K. have said they are monitoring the unconfirmed reports, which, if true, would represent a major escalation of the conflict.

The ministry said in a statement that it had decided to provide NBC suits and NBC masks — which are designed to protect against direct contact with and contamination by radioactive, biological or chemical substances — as well as commercially available drones to the Ukrainian government after it requested the gear.

“We will continue to provide as much support as possible to the Ukrainian government,” Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told a news conference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that Russia could use chemical weapons in his country and called on the West to impose stronger sanctions on Moscow in a bid to deter even talk about the use of such arms.

Asked last Wednesday about the possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by the Russian military, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that such a scenario was not unimaginable.

“This is something we have had justified reason to be concerned about, that in the prosecution of this war, that this could be a tactic they might employ, which is to try to mask a potential more serious chemical attack with riot control agents,” Kirby said.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said recently that the alliance had activated its “chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense elements,” warning that the weapons deployment by Russia would change the nature of the conflict.

Still, experts say Russia has little political or military motivation to use the weapons at this time, and would face strong international rebuke and even potential military consequences over such an attack.

“But as recent reports might indicate, Russian use remains a possibility under certain circumstances,” Jeffrey W. Knopf, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, wrote in a recent paper. “This is particularly true if Russian President Vladimir Putin believes chemical weapons are the only way to break a stalemate in a key battle zone.”

With an eye on China, Japan has strongly criticized the Russian invasion, saying it has undermined Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in violation of international law. Tokyo fears that Beijing could similarly invade self-ruled Taiwan, triggering a potentially existential security crisis for Japan.

Last month, Japan sent bulletproof vests, helmets and other items to Ukraine as requested by the Eastern European nation after a review of its guidelines on the transfer of defense equipment overseas.

Providing defense equipment to countries under armed attack is rare for Japan, which is bound by strict conditions for the overseas shipment of such gear under the nation’s three overarching principles on its transfer.

The updated guidelines state that “defense equipment assigned by the defense minister based on the SDF law can be provided to Ukraine, which has been invaded in violation of international law,” media reports quoting Japanese defense officials said.