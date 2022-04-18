The government is aiming to launch an agency focused on children and families in April next year — with it taking the lead on children’s policies, which are currently handled across several ministries — in hopes of better serving the nation’s youths.

Deliberations on a series of bills that will allow the government to create the agency, a key part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s agenda in the current parliamentary session, will start in the Lower House on Tuesday.

In addition, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito have also submitted a bill that outlines the basic principles for children’s rights and the responsibilities of the national government.

“The most important thing is for us to ensure that children, the Japanese who will lead the next generation, will be able to receive a proper education regardless of their family background,” Seiko Noda, the minister in charge of measures tackling the declining birthrate, said in an interview with Jiji Press in October. “The agency should be a place that will help spearhead a movement aimed at addressing the declining birthrate as well.”

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, meanwhile, has been calling on Japan to establish a law that outlines the rights of children.

Here is a look at the organization’s role and responsibilities outlined in the bills.

What role will the planned children’s agency play?

The agency will coordinate policies across multiple government ministries and entities so that cross-ministry policies on children are handled more effectively. Issues to be addressed include support for expecting mothers, preschoolers and education, as well as efforts to deal with child abuse and bullying at schools.

The government has set up a division comprising some 300 bureaucrats to prepare for the launch of the agency.

The organization is expected to integrate departments within government bodies that provide assistance to children and households with children.

Policies on preschoolers are seen as a good example of where the proposed agency can make a difference. At present, day care centers are under the jurisdiction of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, while the education ministry supervises kindergartens.

The health ministry is also responsible for policies concerning child care and child abuse prevention, but issues related to child poverty are handled by the Cabinet Office.

The envisaged agency will have jurisdiction over welfare. However, the education ministry is expected to remain in charge of most educational matters.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Seiko Noda, the minister in charge of measures tackling the declining birthrate, on Friday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo | KYODO

The idea for the agency was spearheaded by Kishida’s predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, who intended to establish it as a symbol of “breaking down sectional divisions” among ministries.

Under the government’s plan, the agency will be formed as an external bureau of the Cabinet Office, and a Cabinet minister will be appointed to oversee it.

Three bureaus are expected to be established within the children’s agency: a policy planning and coordination bureau; a child-raising and education bureau; and one that supports children in need, including those in low-income households, those being abused and those being bullied.

Will the launch of the agency help improve government support in fighting child abuse, bullying and sex crimes against children?

At present, support for children has been provided by different ministries based on what kind of hardship they are facing, whether it be child abuse, poverty, bullying or not being physically able to go to school.

Under the current system, support and benefits for such children are cut off once the child reaches 18 years old — dubbed the “wall of age” — causing problems for families and children in need of support.

Moreover, the more complex the issues surrounding the child in need become, the more institutions and organizations covering health care and employment that get involved. The institutions also operate using different systems, which can restrict welfare and public benefits.

The new agency aims to improve communication among relevant ministries to provide more comprehensive support to children in need.

Last year, police investigated a record 2,170 cases of child abuse nationwide, up 1.7% from the previous year, according to the National Police Agency, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to reduce opportunities for social workers to intervene due to infection concerns.

Also under consideration is the introduction of a Japanese version of Britain’s Disclosure and Barring Service, which would check the sexual offense history of those whose work involves children.

Are ruling and opposition parties expected to clash over the bills?

Not really. Both sides are on the same page on the overall idea that there needs to be a government body that coordinates policies on children.

But opposition parties are offering their own versions of the legislation setting out the basic principles for children’s rights, as well as details on the areas of authority of the new agency.

Komeito has also called for the establishment of a third-party organization aimed at protecting the rights of children, which will be the subject of further discussions once the bills clear parliament.