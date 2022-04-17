More than seven in 10 Japanese support economic sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, even if the sanctions’ impact extends to the Japanese economy and their lives, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

In the two-day telephone survey through Sunday, 58.7% of respondents supported Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet, compared with 60.1% in March.

As Japan ramps up sanctions against Russia over its invasion along with other Group of Seven nations, 68.7% said rising prices of food and other products have hit their daily lives “terribly” or “to some degree.” In contrast, 31.2% said they have not.

Still, the poll showed 73.7% feel it necessary to keep the sanctions in place, while 22.1% said it is unnecessary to continue them.

The disapproval rate for the Cabinet came to 23.1%, compared with 21.9% in March.

Meanwhile, 76.8% said they are “very worried” or “to some degree worried” about a fresh wave of the coronavirus, against 22.9% who are not, according to the survey.

Japan confirmed around 47,600 new virus cases on Saturday, less than half of the over 100,000 daily infections seen in early February, but cases have been picking up since late March.