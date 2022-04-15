Taro Yamamoto, the leader of the opposition Reiwa Shinsengumi party, on Friday submitted his resignation as a House of Representatives member to run in this summer’s House of Councilors election.

“I’ve decided to resign because I think it’s necessary to increase the party’s seats in the next election,” Yamamoto told a news conference.

“There is a need to expand a force that can put a brake” on the Liberal Democratic Party-led administration, he said.

Yamamoto said he will run in a prefectural constituency in the Upper House election, adding that it will hopefully be in one where the party has not fielded a candidate.

He was elected to the all-important lower chamber from the Tokyo proportional representation bloc in October last year. His resignation is expected to be approved at a Lower House plenary meeting as early as Tuesday.

Yamamoto was first elected to the Diet in 2013, winning an Upper House seat in the Tokyo prefectural constituency. After founding Reiwa Shinsengumi in 2019, Yamamoto lost his seat in the Upper House election that year, but he returned to national politics last year as a Lower House member.

If his resignation is approved, Mari Kushibuchi, the party’s runner-up candidate under the proportional representation system in last year’s Lower House election, is expected to take the vacated seat.

Reiwa Shinsengumi, which has five members in the Diet including Yamamoto, has recently had low support rates.

Yamamoto, an actor-turned-politician, apparently hopes to expand the party’s strength by running in the Upper House election.