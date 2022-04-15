Aiming to address the problem of harassment in the political arena, the government has released a video with short scenes based on real cases of harassment of lawmakers, with a particular focus on younger politicians.

The video, based on 1,324 stories shared by local lawmakers from across Japan who have experienced some sort of harassment by their constituents or senior lawmakers, was uploaded by the Cabinet Office to its YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The 30-minute video introduces various examples of harassment by fellow lawmakers. One case is of gendered harassment, with a lawmaker demeaned based on traditional gender roles in which women are expected to only work in a supportive capacity. In the video, a veteran lawmaker asks a younger female colleague to serve tea at assembly meetings. The man also comments that young women get votes for their looks but suggests they don’t have the ability to participate in politics.

Some politicians apparently also face harassment from constituents. One example in the video shows a younger female candidate being approached by an elderly man who not only excessively invades the woman’s personal space by hugging her and touching her shoulders and back, but also tries to acquire her phone number. The woman later explains the experience was traumatizing and has affected her work.

Another scene shows that younger lawmakers may also be targeted by older female colleagues. In it, a young woman is shown being heckled during a speech advocating child care support, with those responsible being not only a man but also a female politician, who tells the young woman to “go have a child first!”

While allowing female employees to take maternity leave is becoming the norm in the nation’s private sector, in politics women still face criticism even for getting pregnant.

A harassment prevention course held at the Miyagi Prefectural Assembly in 2014 | KYODO

In recent years, media have reported numerous cases of younger politicians, especially those who are female, facing discriminatory treatment for supporting women.

This environment has made it harder for young people and especially women to participate in politics. A survey conducted by the Cabinet Office in fiscal 2020, which ended in March 2021, covering male and female local council members, showed that 42.3% of respondents had been harassed in some way by a constituent or colleague. The data showed that 57.6% women have experienced harassment, while 1 in 3 men have also been subjected to discriminatory or inappropriate treatment.

While the government is calling on local councils and parliament to use the video in their training programs, it also hopes the video will raise awareness of the issue among voters. Experts believe that many victims of harassment, especially that of a sexual nature, are not aware that what their harassers are doing is wrong.

The case of sexist comments during a lawmaker’s address bears a strong resemblance to a 2014 incident in which a veteran Tokyo assemblyman disrupted a speech by a female politician who was advocating for more public support for pregnant women. The sexist remarks made during the Tokyo assembly meeting reduced her to tears and sparked a wide debate about gender equality and efforts to eradicate harassment in Japanese politics, which continues to this day.

Within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s 38 members, Japan comes in last place in terms of its proportion of women serving as members of the national legislature.

The issue of gender inequality has also been raised by the World Economic Forum, which placed Japan at 120th out of 156 countries in the 2021 Gender Gap Index, in part due to women’s strikingly low representation in the national legislature, for which it ranked 140th.