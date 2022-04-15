The name of Kei Komuro, the husband of the former Princess Mako, was not on the list of people who passed New York’s state bar exam, which was made public Thursday, casting a shadow over the couple’s future.

If Kei Komuro failed the exam, there is a chance that he may lose his job as a paralegal at a legal firm in New York. If he is working with a student visa, it could expire as early as May, according to Nikkan Sports.

Having previously failed the New York state bar exam last July, Kei Komuro, whose wife is the niece of Emperor Naruhito, took the test again in February this year.

According to the exam’s organizers, 3,068 people took the February exam, with the overall pass rate standing at 45%. Among all repeat test-takers, including Kei Komuro, the passing rate came to 30%.

Kei Komuro began working at the legal firm after graduating from Fordham University’s law school with a Juris Doctor degree in May 2021.

The Komuros tied the knot in October amid public controversy over a financial dispute involving Kei Komuro’s mother and her former fiance. The couple, both 30, left Japan the following month to start a new life in the United States to avoid the media spotlight.

In an unprecedented step for an imperial marriage, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino skipped the traditional rites and declined a lump-sum payment of about ¥150 million in taxpayer money amid the unease over the financial dispute.

The 1947 Imperial House Law, which limits heirs to the imperial throne to males with an emperor in the paternal line, requires female royals to give up their status when they marry commoners.

Mako Komuro, meanwhile, has been making use of her background in art history through curating work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is colloquially referred to as the Met, though she is not working as one of its staff.

Mak Komuro has been involved with an exhibition of hanging-scroll paintings inspired by the life of Ippen (1239-1289), a monk who traveled around Japan during the Kamakura Period (1192-1333) introducing Buddhism to the masses by chanting prayers while dancing.

When the couple held a news conference on Oct. 26, the day they registered their marriage, Mako Komuro revealed it was she who had asked her husband to move forward with his plans to study abroad and “set up a base (for living) overseas.”

