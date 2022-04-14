Japan has decided to co-sponsor a resolution proposed by Liechtenstein to seek accountability of veto-wielding countries in the U.N. Security Council after Russia exercised the right to block a motion against its invasion of Ukraine, the government said Thursday.
The resolution that mandates a U.N. General Assembly meeting whenever a veto is cast in the Security Council has gained support from dozens of nations including the United States, Japan’s ally and a permanent member of the council. Other permanent members are Britain, China and France.
In February, Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have demanded Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.
“The government believes permanent members should have utmost self-restraint in exercising veto rights in general, and from this standpoint, our country has decided to co-sponsor the resolution, as instructed by Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a regular press conference.
“We will continue to follow moves toward the adoption of the resolution with interest,” he added.
The Permanent Mission of Liechtenstein to the United Nations said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that the co-sponsors will formally present the draft resolution to member states next week.
