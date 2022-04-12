A Liberal Democratic Party national security panel has agreed to propose acquiring a so-called enemy base strike capabilities ahead of a planned revision to its National Security Strategy this year — a dramatic shift in the country’s exclusively defense-oriented policy under the pacifist Constitution.

Members of the LDP’s Research Commission on National Security told reporters Monday that there was no opposition to the controversial idea of possessing the capabilities during their meeting to discuss the party’s proposal, which will be made later in the month for the revision of the NSS.

The review of the long-term security guideline coincides with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has added to fears that China could be emboldened to pursue unification with Taiwan by force. Advances in North Korea’s ballistic missile program have also raised doubts about the defense capabilities of Japan, which relies heavily on the United States’ military presence.

Some panel members also called for a rewording of the term “enemy base strike capability” in a bid to emphasize that such means of counterattack would be purely for deterrence and defensive purposes.

The party apparently hopes to gain support from the public as well as the junior coalition partner Komeito, which has been cautious acquiring such capabilities, for the major policy review.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the government will “examine all options” for bolstering Japan’s defenses, including strike capability.