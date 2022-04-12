The Cabinet on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against Russia, freezing assets of 398 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin’s daughters and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The new sanctions were announced after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that Japan will phase out Russian coal imports in a major shift toward cutting its reliance on a nation facing renewed condemnation for its invasion of Ukraine and alleged atrocities.
The decision reinforces its resolve to be aligned with other Group of Seven nations to punish Moscow.
