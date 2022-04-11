It’s a stuffed bear with a round face, round ears and cute eyes.

Aiku, an adorable bear mascot, is what Yauko Shoji makes at her studio in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture. The mascot is a reminder of her hometown of Okuma from where she and her family were forced to leave 11 years ago in the wake of a reactor meltdown at Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Shoji, 74, carefully sews the stuffed animals one by one. She knows she cannot go back to the area where she lived for at least a number of decades, but her feelings for her hometown have never faded.

“It’s hard, but I have to keep my face up and stand on my own feet,” she says, explaining that a part of the bear’s name “ku,” meaning “sky,” reflects her thoughts for the sky that extends to her hometown far away.

No home to go back to

About 4,900 hectares of land in Okuma, a coastal town that hosts the Fukushima No. 1 plant, has been designated as an “area difficult to return” for residents due to the nuclear accident. Within the area, about 1,100 hectares of land is used as an interim storage facility for waste from decontamination works.

Shoji’s house, which was demolished in February, was in the area for the interim storage facility. “I want to return to Okuma, but I have no home to go back to,” she says.

On March 12, 2011, a day after the nuclear disaster, an evacuation order was issued for everyone in town. Shoji’s family went to the inland city of Tamura and spent about three months in a school gym and other evacuation centers.

Then, the family moved into a temporary housing in Aizuwakamatsu, about 120 kilometers from the Fukushima No. 1 plant, and decided to start a new life there after learning that the town of Okuma was planning to move its municipal office functions to Aizuwakamatsu.

In 2016, the family built a new house in the city. “I wanted a home to go back to for myself and our children,” Shoji says.

In August of that year, an official from the Environment Ministry visited Shoji’s house in Aizuwakamatsu. The official asked the family to offer their house in Okuma as a site for the interim storage facility and urged them to sign a consent form.

Yauko Shoji makes Aiku bears at her studio in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture. | FUKUSHIMA MINPO

Residents whose property was designated as a site for the interim storage facility were given two options. One was to sell the land to the government. The other was to exercise “superficies,” which would allow the government to use the land for the facility while the original owners retain the rights to the property.

The house in Okuma where Shoji and her family of five lived was built on land inherited from her father. There was no way she could just say “yes, please,” and immediately let go of her precious land. While Shoji was wondering what to do, her two daughters spoke calmly to her. “We don’t want you to leave us a piece of land when we don’t even know when it will be restored,” Shoji said, recalling her daughters’ words.

She discussed the matter with her husband, Saburo, 81, and she was eventually convinced: “There is no guarantee that we will be able to return in a few decades, and even if we could, my husband and I — and even our daughters — might not be alive by then.” The couple signed the consent form and gave up the land.

Whenever Shoji learns about the current situation in Okuma through newspaper and TV reports, she has mixed feelings.

A new town hall building has been constructed in the Ogawara district of the town, and a community center has opened as well. On the other hand, as of Feb. 1, the town had 10,153 people registered as residents, of whom only 364 actually lived there. According to a February survey by the Reconstruction Agency, 57.7% of the registered residents said they “have no intention of returning” to Okuma.

“Many people, including myself, have already established our lives in the places we evacuated to. If we cannot return for more than ten years, we have no choice but to give up,” Shoji said.

Coexistence with nuclear power

Shoji loved Okuma’s nature, which showed different expressions from season to season. In early spring, the plum blossoms in her garden were her favorite. In the spring, her family went to see the cherry blossoms around the Sakashita Dam. The family climbed Mount Higakure in the southwestern part of the town every year at the start of the climbing season.

Production of pears, the town’s specialty, was thriving in the neighborhood. In the fall, Hosui and Kosui pear trees bore abundant fruit. Shoji also enjoyed La France and Le Lectier pears that were grown in the town. “Okuma pears are the best. I don’t eat any pears from anywhere else because I would miss them so much,” she said.

“I only realized the importance of ordinary days I used to take for granted after I had lost them,” she says.

Shoji was born the youngest of six siblings. After graduating from high school, she left Okuma to work in Tokyo, but returned to her hometown in 1968.

The interim storage facility for nuclear waste in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, where Yauko Shoji’s house once stood before the meltdown disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant | FUKUSHIMA MINPO

Three years later, in 1971, the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant began commercial operations. “Thanks to the nuclear power plant, the number of people and commercial facilities increased, and the town was bustling,” she said.

The community developed in coexistence with the nuclear power plant. But the disaster at the plant deprived the residents of their precious hometown. Like other residents, Shoji cannot shake off her ambivalent feelings for what happened there.

Growing distrust

Currently, Okuma is making steady progress in developing a specified reconstruction area. However, the town is far from what it was before.

In spring and fall, Shoji goes to Okuma to visit her ancestors’ grave. Each time, she is bewildered by the changing scenery of the town. “I wonder if we can call the newly rebuilt places part of our hometown,” she said.

She feels a sense of discomfort with the government’s reconstruction plans. A large amount of decontamination waste is brought into the interim storage facility every day.

The waste is required by law to be finally disposed of outside the prefecture within 30 years of its delivery to the interim storage facility. The countdown began with the start of delivery on March 13, 2015, but the debate on where and how the final disposal will take place has not made much progress.

“Final disposal within 30 years doesn’t seem realistic. It’s been seven years since the start of the delivery of the waste, but nothing has been decided,” Shoji said in expressing her growing distrust of the government. “Even if they take the time to clear the land, it will not be the same hometown where we used to live. We will never get that landscape back.”

Shoji cannot even imagine what the future of her hometown will look like. “I feel like we are being left behind,” she says.

New foothold

Before the nuclear disaster, Shoji had been running a clothing store, called Knit Atelier Shoji, in Okuma since 1991. In addition to selling her knitted products, she also worked as a social education instructor at the town hall, teaching sewing and cooking to housewives in the community.

Plum blossoms in early spring at Yauko Shoji’s house before the disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant | FUKUSHIMA MINPO

After being forced to evacuate, the life in Aizuwakamatsu was totally unfamiliar to her. Without a job, time just passed by. “What does it mean to live?” she spent days asking herself. She eventually decided to do something she was passionate about, and in February 2012, she opened a studio in Aizuwakamatsu with her friends from Okuma.

At the same time she opened the studio, she started a handicraft group called “Aiku” with her eldest daughter and three others. They made paper patterns modeled after the town’s mascot characters “O-chan” and “Ku-chan,” and sewed Aiku bears out of traditional Aizu cotton, which they put out at exhibitions and other events.

Fans of the stuffed bear grew gradually, and the group succeeded in collaborating with a major cosmetics company and an airline operator for producing featured bears. “Our activities came to be recognized,” Shoji said, adding that she felt like finally finding a new foothold in Aizuwakamatsu.

‘We don’t want to forget it’

One of Aiku’s companions is the pale pink “Sakura-shimakuma,” which is made of sakura-shima fabric specially ordered from a supplier of Aizu cotton in the city.

The pink color was inspired by the cherry blossoms around the Sakashita Dam in Okuma, she said.

“We are not going back to Okuma. But we don’t want to forget it, and we don’t want others to forget,” she said, picking up her sewing needle again with a look of reminiscence for the sky over Okuma.

This section features topics and issues covered by the Fukushima Minpo, the prefecture’s largest newspaper. The original article was published March 10.