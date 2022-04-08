U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will postpone her planned trip to Asia, as she has tested positive for the coronavirus, her spokesman said Thursday.

Pelosi was expected to visit Tokyo later this week to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as part of efforts by the United States and Japan to affirm close cooperation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Taiwan media said Pelosi was also planning to visit the self-ruled island from Sunday, in what would have been the first trip to Taiwan by a House speaker in 25 years.

After testing negative for COVID-19 earlier this week, Pelosi received a positive test result and is currently asymptomatic, Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for the speaker, tweeted Thursday morning.

While she is fully vaccinated and has also received a booster shot for additional protection, the Congressional delegation to Asia intended to be led by Pelosi will be “postponed to a later date,” Hammill said.

According to media reports, Pelosi was to lead a delegation on the first trip to Taiwan by a serving House speaker since Newt Gingrich traveled there in 1997.

Sunday marks the 43rd anniversary of the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act, which the U.S. Congress passed in 1979 after Washington switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

It is a piece of legislation that governs the unofficial ties between the United States and Taiwan and makes available supplies of arms and spare parts to enable the island to maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has been enhancing ties with Taipei as China increases its pressure on the democratic island, which it views as a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news conference that Pelosi’s visit would bring serious damage to the foundation of China-U.S. relations and that Beijing firmly opposes the plan.

A U.S. delegation led by Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen last month and reiterated Washington’s commitment to peace and stability in the region during the meeting.