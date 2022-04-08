Japan has decided to expel eight Russians, including diplomats, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Japan has been working with the United States and European countries to step up pressure on Russia to stop the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and European countries have recently announced the expulsions of Russian diplomats over suspicion of their involvement in activities such as spying, among others.

Japan’s decision is likely to prompt Moscow to expel Japanese diplomats in Russia as a counter.