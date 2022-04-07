While Monday marked nine years since the Bank of Japan began its unprecedented stretch of massive monetary easing, discussions about a possible normalization of policy remain off the table even as the U.S. Federal Reserve and European central banks are starting monetary tightening to rein in inflation.

At the same time, traditional concerns about a strong yen among bureaucrats, politicians and business people are now being replaced by fears of a “bad weakening of the yen,” which reflects gaps between Japanese and foreign interest rates and leads to higher prices for crude oil and other imported goods.

With its ultraeasy policy, the BOJ is supplying ample liquidity mainly by purchasing massive amounts of outstanding Japanese government bonds from financial institutions through its money market operations.

In a news conference on March 18, BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out the central bank raising interest rates to be in step with its counterparts in the United States and Europe. “There is no need to raise interest rates now, and I don’t think that a growing interest rate difference will immediately cause the yen to weaken,” he said.

He also said that the weak yen continues to have a positive impact on the economy, despite it pushing up prices in Japan.

The Kuroda-led BOJ’s launch of a massive easing policy in 2013 was triggered by a strengthening of the yen.

In autumn of 2011, the dollar fell below ¥76 to hit the lowest levels since the end of World War II.

The BOJ’s monetary policy at the time attracted intense criticism for leaving unattended the surge of the Japanese currency, which spurred deflation and dealt a blow to the domestic economy, especially exporters.

Even after the introduction of the ultraeasy policy, the BOJ took unprecedented measures, such as applying negative interest rates on part of current account deposits held by commercial financial institutions at the central bank and guiding the yield on the most recent 10-year Japanese government bond issue at around 0%, in order to achieve year-on-year consumer inflation of 2%.

Last month, the BOJ conducted sashine fund-supplying operations, in which it offers to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year JGBs at a fixed rate, over several days in a bid to bring down long-term interest rates. It was the first time for the BOJ to carry out such an operation for two or more days in a row.

The move caused the dollar to briefly climb above ¥125 in overseas trading.

But the cheaper yen’s effect in pushing up exports has been limited as many Japanese companies are expanding their operations abroad. Should Japan reopen to tourists, a weak yen will unlikely lead to an increase in inbound visitors, with the world still crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some in the business world have voiced alarm over the depreciation of the yen, especially amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“If (the depreciation of the yen) is caused by Japan’s weak national power and its low resilience to geopolitical risks, it may have a chronic negative impact,” warned Kengo Sakurada, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives.