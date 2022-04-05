Okinawa Prefecture still needs state-backed programs for its development even half a century after its May 1972 return to Japan, Keiichi Inamine, a former governor of the prefecture, said in a recent interview.

“Various costs are high on the main and other islands of the prefecture (compared with other parts of the country),” Inamine, 88, said, adding that Okinawa development programs will continue to be “absolutely necessary.”

Inamine was involved in the formulation of the fourth Okinawa development program, which covered the 10 years from 2002 to 2011. The fourth program focused on “establishing a self-reliant Okinawa economy led by the private sector,” instead of “correcting the disparity between Okinawa and the rest of Japan,” the key theme in the first three programs.

“We thought that it was important for Okinawa to stand on its own feet,” Inamine recalled. “That’s why we told a number of lawmakers: ‘We don’t need fish, just give us fishing rods. We don’t want subsidies, we do want a system.'”

As a result, information and communications, and financial business special districts were set up in Okinawa under the fourth program.

In the beginning, the information and communications special district was criticized for having only created call centers while failing to generate added value, but it has been attracting software businesses recently, Inamine said, suggesting that the program has started achieving its initial aim nearly 20 years after its launch.

The programs were compiled based on the country’s special law for the development of Okinawa. At the end of last month, the parliament enacted a bill to extend the law, which first came into force in 1972, by an additional 10 years through the end of March 2032. It has been extended every 10 years.

While the economic gaps between Okinawa and the rest of Japan have narrowed, Okinawa’s per capita income remains the lowest among the country’s 47 prefectures.

“From now on, we need to increase the added value of our tourism and develop a biotechnology industry with added value,” Inamine said.

Under the extended law, a new development program is expected to start next month.

“Now, it’s time for us to do our own research on how to use fishing rods and read ocean currents, and on the length of fishing lines,” Inamine said, calling on people in Okinawa to come up with their own ideas for achieving economic self-reliance.

On May 15 this year, Okinawa is set to mark the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan after post-World War II occupation by the United States.

Soon after the enactment of the bill to extend the law, current Okinawa governor, Denny Tamaki, said in a statement, “We’ll push ahead with a new development plan that starts in this milestone year, aiming to help Okinawa achieve sustainable development where social, economic and environmental themes are harmonized.”