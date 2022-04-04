With a low number of men taking paternity leave in Japan, a revised law has taken effect aimed at making child care leave more accessible for fathers and creating a better workplace environment in which they can take it.

The revised Child Care and Family Care Leave Law, which took effect Friday, obliges all companies to inform their employees, including men, of the system and individually confirm with would-be fathers whether they want to take the leave or not.

Japanese law grants both working parents a generous 12 months of parental leave. But in reality, few men actually take it.

In the fiscal year beginning April 2020, a record 12.65% of fathers working for a company took child care leave, compared with 81.6% of mothers. The government is aiming to lift the ratio for men to 30% by 2025.

“It is meaningless just to act as if such a system exists (when no one is actually able to benefit from it),” a senior official at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare noted, referring to the changes implemented from April. “Companies will now be required to create an atmosphere that encourages employees to take the leave. It is also important for top management, including the president and managers, to use the program and take child care leave.”

Some companies have been seeking their own way to make it easier for their employees to take leave. But despite the government’s efforts, many men are still reluctant to take the time off because of a lack of understanding and support from their supervisors and colleagues.

However, Shunji Saito, a 44-year-old office worker in Tokyo, did not have much choice when his wife told him that she was on the verge of a nervous breakdown while she was pregnant with their fifth child, with the eldest now a university student.

“I feel like I’m going to die,” Saito recalls his wife telling him back then.

Saito had been helping out with caring for their children, at times taking paid leave. But his wife had been the primary caregiver.

Shocked by his wife’s desperate words, Saito decided to take paternity leave for a year from 2019, knowing that he could not leave his wife on her own. But his decision disappointed his supervisors, in part because in most cases where men take paternity leave in Japan, they only take a few days off.

During his time away from work, he realized the importance of both parents’ participation in child-rearing.

“Paternity leave is one of an employee’s rights,” Saito stressed. “I hope that all of those who wish to use it can do so (without hesitation).”

According to an online survey conducted last year by the Cabinet Office, 42.2% of married men in their 20s and 30s said they would not take a leave of absence to care for their children. Of them, 42.3% said they don’t intend to take leave because they don’t want to cause inconvenience at work — the most cited reason.

Only 8.4% of the respondents said they would like to take more than one month of leave, the survey found.

At Fantas Technology Inc., a Tokyo-based real estate investment company, none of its male employees had taken paternity leave until 2020, when the company’s executives took the initiative and started taking the leave themselves to increase the percentage of people who had.

In January, the company introduced a system called Good Job Pass, which allows employees to make a request that their work is assigned to workers from other departments. The person who accepts the request is then paid for the work in accordance with the job category and its nature. The company believes that the program will allow employees to take paternity leave without hesitation.

Meanwhile at Hey Inc., an information technology company also based in Tokyo, 85.7% of male employees took child care leave in fiscal 2020, significantly exceeding the national average of 12.65%.

In order to make the workplace friendlier to working parents, the company enables its employees to share their private schedule within the company, including when they are picking up their children from day care, and allows workers to participate in online meetings with their children at home. At Hey, the presence of children has become a regular feature of the work day.

“Beyond child-rearing, nursing care for elderly or ill family members is something anyone can face at some point in their lives,” said Chiho Kato, who works at the company. “That’s why it’s important to have the support and understanding of those around you. There will be no difficulties if we work with respect for each other.”