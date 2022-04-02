The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 7,395 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the daily count nearly matching the 7,440 reported a week earlier.
The capital also reported four new deaths, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s standards rose by two from Friday to 32.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 7,622.4, up from 6,274.9 a week earlier.
On Friday, Japan reported 49,266 new cases nationwide, with the daily count rising by some 1,800 from a week before.
Across the country, there were 78 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients dropped by 94 from Thursday to 533.
