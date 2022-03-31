Tokyo reported 8,226 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down about 600 from a week before, as experts grow wary of a possible rebound in the spread of new infections.
Thursday’s tally in the capital was the first time in four days that daily cases declined from week-before levels.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 7,529.9, compared with 6,352 a week earlier.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained the same as Wednesday at 32, while 12 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported Thursday.
On Wednesday, 53,753 new cases were confirmed across the nation, up by over 12,000 from a week before.
The number of severe cases nationwide fell by 18 from Tuesday to 655, while 96 new fatalities linked to COVID-19 were reported nationwide Wednesday.
