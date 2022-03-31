Major mobile carrier KDDI Corp. is ending its 3G mobile services Thursday, affecting subscribers using feature phones.

Phone and email services will become unavailable to users of KDDI’s 3G feature phones. The users need to upgrade to new models if they wish to continue using KDDI’s services.

Subscriptions to the 3G services will be automatically terminated on Friday.

Those who get their contracts terminated will become able to use their current phone numbers and e-mail addresses again if they resubscribe by the end of June.

Meanwhile, SoftBank Corp. will terminate its 3G services in late January 2024. NTT Docomo Inc. will follow its peers at the end of March 2026, marking the end to all 3G services in Japan.

According to the communications ministry, the number of subscriptions to 3G networks as of the end of 2021 stood at 20.74 million, accounting for 10% of all mobile phone subscriptions in the country.

Communications minister Yasushi Kaneko is asking mobile phone carriers to publicize the terminations of their 3G services.