The senior care industry is shifting toward the use of artificial intelligence and data analysis to help elderly people gain more independence.

The trend reached a new level with last year’s introduction of a nationwide data collection system, which aggregates information on physical abilities and reports on the status of patients' care — a move pushed and financially supported by the government.

With the implementation of the new system, concerns have been raised that nursing care providers may not keep up with the changes. To address this problem, consultancy groups have held a number of lectures and seminars for them. However, there are still concerns that the new data-based system may mean the diverse needs of individual patients end up being disregarded.

A day care center for seniors in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, has been using the new system to help elderly patients gain more independence in their daily lives through exercise.

A staff member was heard cheering on one elderly person walking on a treadmill, saying to them “Let's work a little bit harder” and giving them advice to "put your feet down from the heels.”

The center in Takarazuka is managed by Polaris Inc., a company that runs about 50 facilities in various locations across Japan with the goal of meeting the needs of elderly patients who want to continue living in their private homes.

Polaris takes into consideration scientific data. Every three months, the company checks the effectiveness of the program by measuring four data points, including each patient's walking ability and balance function.

Elderly people work out at a Polaris Inc. facility in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, in February.

One of the people the center looks after is an 84-year-old man who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage 11 years ago, leaving him paralyzed on the left side of his body. Since then, he has been visiting the center regularly, working hard to recover. Thanks to the rehabilitation program, his level of support has been lowered by one grade.

“It's encouraging to watch the data to see how things have improved since my last time here,” the man said, welcoming the use of the new system.

The government announced the new policy in 2016, and it is intended to promote science-based assistance programs for seniors living alone and replace rehabilitation programs relying solely on the experience and intuition of caregivers. The health ministry officially introduced the system under the name Life in fiscal 2021, which started last April.

The system collects anonymous data from nursing care facilities on the level of care required, as well as information on the fitness, lifestyle and nutritional status of patients. After analyzing the data, the system compares it to the national average and offers advice to the facilities on how they could improve their services.

With the establishment of a system to increase rewards for providing and utilizing data, fiscal 2021 has been dubbed the "first year of scientific nursing care." The launch of the system has prompted technology companies to offer specialized software to nursing care facilities to help with its introduction.

However, the health ministry is apparently running behind schedule, and even after one year the results of the analysis have not yet been fully compiled and sent back to nursing care facilities. The industry has complained that the data cannot be utilized, while the need to collect data for the system puts a heavy burden on facilities participating in the program.

Elderly people in Tokyo's Adachi Ward in January

"The government has done really well in taking the initiative with this program,” Polaris President Tsuyoshi Mori said. "Now it’s time for businesses to follow up with upfront investments.”

Takashi Mihara, a senior researcher at the NLI Research Institute, a think tank under Nippon Life Insurance Co., acknowledged the necessity of utilizing data in the senior care industry. However, Mihara, who is an expert on long-term care insurance, believes that data alone can't ensure the provision of essential services.

"The lives of the elderly are diverse and complex,” he said. “If we focus only on physical independence, we may overlook what they truly need to be independent. I also fear the government will only gather information that is convenient for the progression of its agenda and pushing its own policies.

“It is also essential to incorporate the perspectives of patients and front-line workers,” Mihara added.