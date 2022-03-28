Of people who died of cancer in Japan, only about 35% had talked with doctors about resuscitation or where they wanted to receive terminal care, according to an estimate by the National Cancer Center Japan.

The figure is relatively low by international standards. The center is stressing the need for cancer patients to have proper discussions on terminal care and the medicines they want to take in the last-stage of their lives.

The center surveyed some 111,000 bereaved family members of patients who died of cancer in 2017 and 2018. Of those, some 54,000 gave valid answers. The patients were 78 years old on average, with more than half of them in their 80s or older.

The survey found that 35.7% of cancer patients talked with doctors about where they wanted to be treated at the end of their lives and that 35.1% of such patients discussed resuscitation after cardiopulmonary arrest.

For cancer patients who talked with a doctor about their terminal care and resuscitation, a larger share died at home than those who died at a hospital or other facility.

Asao Ogawa, a staffer at the center who was in charge of the survey, said that the share of patients who had consultations was low and that the figure should be raised to between 40% and 50%.

“Guaranteeing a place to get final treatment and pain control leads to the security of patients and protects their dignity,” Ogawa said.

The survey also showed that 28.7% of cancer patients experienced severe pain in the week before their deaths. Some bereaved family members said that the patient suffered such pain because the frequency and time of related consultations was insufficient.

In terms of other symptoms in the terminal phase, fatigue was cited by 30.7% of the family members and breathlessness by 28.1%.

