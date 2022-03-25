North Korea confirmed a test of a powerful, “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Friday, calling the launch a day earlier part of preparations to bolster its nuclear deterrent for a “long confrontation” with the United States.

The powerful new weapon flew higher and for a longer duration than any of the missiles previously tested by North Korea, before splashing down in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), just 150 km off the coast of Hokkaido, on Thursday.

Leader Kim Jong Un personally gave the launch order, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, and photos accompanying the report showed him and other officials dwarfed by the massive weapon — dubbed a “monster” missile by analysts — as they inspected the site.

“The emergence of the new strategic weapon of the DPRK would make the whole world clearly aware of the power of our strategic armed forces once again,” Kim said, using the acronym for his country’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The dramatic launch of the suspected ICBM signified a clear departure from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests that had been in place since 2017, setting the stage for a fresh showdown over the country’s nuclear weapons program.

The KCNA report said the missile, launched from Pyongyang’s International Airport, had hit a “maximum altitude of 6,248.5 km and flew a distance of 1,090 km” for about 67 minutes before “accurately hitting the pre-set area in open waters” of the Sea of Japan.

A “new type” of North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile is launched in this undated photo released Friday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

Japan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that the missile had been fired in a “lofted” trajectory, or almost straight up, hitting an altitude of roughly 6,000 km and traveling roughly 1,100 km — making it more powerful than the North’s Hwasong-15 ICBM, which was last tested in November 2017.

By comparison, the Hwasong-15 traveled a distance of 950 km for 53 minutes and hit an apogee of 4,475 km.

North Korea has launched several missiles that have fallen into Japan’s EEZ, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast, but Japanese officials said Thursday that this test may have landed the closest ever to the Japanese archipelago, falling into waters about 150 km west of Hokkaido’s Oshima Peninsula.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visiting Brussels for a meeting of Group of Seven leaders, and U.S. President Joe Biden strongly condemned the launch, vowing to work together to hold North Korea accountable, while stressing the need for diplomacy, a White House official said.

Kishida had earlier said he would look to coordinate with G7 members in responding to the North’s repeated ballistic missile tests, which are violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions, alluding to the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Pyongyang.

The Kim regime is already subject to a series of onerous sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

The White House on Thursday said the launch “needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region.”

Still, the U.S. held out hopes for denuclearization talks, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying that “the door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of what state media said was a “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile in this undated photo released Friday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

Denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea have been stalled since 2019. Biden has repeatedly said that his administration harbors no “hostile intent” toward Pyongyang and is prepared to meet “unconditionally” with a goal of “the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

But Kim has appeared uninterested in Biden’s pitch, condemning the U.S. offers as a “petty trick.”

Observers say the North Korean strongman has no intention of relinquishing his nuclear arsenal, as he believes it is key to his regime’s survival. Instead, he has ordered his regime to double down and prepare for a “long-term confrontation” with the United States.

In January last year, Kim unveiled a five-year plan to expand his atomic arsenal, including smaller “tactical” and “super-sized” warheads, as well as “pre-emptive” and “retaliatory” strike capabilities that would allow North Korean nuclear bombs to “strike and annihilate” targets 15,000 km away — a distance that would include Washington.

“Kim Jong Un is ticking off a nuclear checklist — which he made public in January 2021 — that included a monster ICBM capable of firing multiple nuclear warheads. Terrifying,” Jean Lee, a North Korea expert at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington wrote on Twitter.

A “new type” of North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile is launched in this undated photo released Friday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

With the international community focused on its response to the war in Ukraine, the timing of the latest launch has also unnerved Japan, which called the test a “clear and serious challenge” to the international community.

The launch — the North’s 12th round of weapons tests this year — came just over a week after it fired an “unidentified projectile” that appeared to fail early in its boost phase at an altitude below 20 km and days after firings of apparent long-range artillery.

The U.S. and its allies had warned in recent weeks of an imminent long-range missile test. Washington said earlier this month that North Korean launches on Feb. 27 and March 5 were intended to test elements of the Hwasong-17, which could be armed with multiple warheads in a bid to better penetrate defenses.

The latest launch could signal that Kim believes he can test ever more advanced weapons — and escape punishment since his longtime patrons in China and Russia, which are both at odds with the U.S. and Japan, have veto power as members of the U.N. Security Council.

It is unclear, however, if the ICBM launch will prompt more of a backlash than other recent tests by the North, pressuring China and Russia to take a stand.

“The effectiveness of existing sanctions is waning due to lax enforcement by some countries,” said Ewha University’s Easley. “Given China and Russia’s lack of cooperation on the U.N. Security Council, the U.S. and its allies will likely need to sanction more entities in those countries and elsewhere that are aiding North Korea’s weapons programs.”