Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver an online speech to Japanese lawmakers later Wednesday, in what is expected to be an emotionally charged address designed to unite partners in striking back at Russia after its invasion of his country.

The virtual address will be shown in two separate venues near the parliament building from around 6 p.m.

The speech — the first online address by a foreign leader to parliament — will also be streamed online for some lawmakers, since seating at the venue is limited. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the heads of both chambers of parliament and Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky will be among the attendees.

“I presume he will talk about requests and expectations for our country. I’d like to consider what more we can do,” Kishida told a parliamentary session Tuesday.

Zelenskyy, a former actor and comedian who has delivered a series of passionate online speeches exhorting the world to fight back against Russian aggression in his county, has already made virtual addresses to the U.S. Congress, as well as parliaments in Europe, Canada and Israel, among others.

Those speeches have been part of a strategy to emotionally appeal to nations by invoking the most storied aspects of their histories. In his address to the U.S. Congress, he invoked the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., saying that he, too, had a dream — of a no-fly zone over his country. He told the British Parliament that Ukraine would fight in the woods, fields and on the beaches — a pledge reminiscent of wartime British leader Winston Churchill’s vow not to give in to the Nazis. To German lawmakers, he evoked the Cold War, urging Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “tear down” a new wall dividing Europe.

Zelenskyy’s speech before the U.S. Congress had initially stirred some trepidation at the thought of him speaking to Japanese lawmakers after he mentioned the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in the same breath as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, though those concerns have largely abated.

Kenta Izumi, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, had earlier expressed caution over having Zelenskyy speak, initially saying that a foreign leader addressing parliament should only take place after that leader and the Japanese prime minister held talks and issued a joint statement. His party later agreed to work with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in holding the speech.

How exactly the charismatic Ukrainian leader will seek to appeal to a Japanese audience is unclear, though he is expected to touch on Tokyo’s increasingly acrimonious relations with Moscow. Russia on Monday said it was abandoning long-running talks on a formal peace treaty ending World War II, blaming the Japanese side for triggering the move after it slapped a number of onerous sanctions on companies and senior officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

Lawmakers watch as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa on March 15. | REUTERS

Zelenskyy could also focus some of his speech on Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling — a threat that has unnerved many but which is likely to especially resonate in Japan. As the only country ever to be attacked with nuclear weapons, the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are seared into the popular consciousness, and Zelenskyy could use Putin’s implied threats of using the weapons to appeal to a Japanese audience.

Tokyo has surprised some observers with its tough stance on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, quickly joining in the coordinated moves with other Group of Seven nations. That marked a noticeable shift after years under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had moved to coax Moscow into agreeing to a peace deal.

In two other surprising moves, Japan — known for its tough refugee standards — was quick to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the war-torn country while also dispatching nonlethal military gear to Ukraine, a rare instance of sending equipment to a country under armed attack.

Kishida and other top Japanese officials have repeatedly delivered scathing criticism of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, calling attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force unacceptable in any region. The calls have been widely seen as an implicit recognition by Japan that acquiescing to the Russian moves could have consequences in Asia, with Beijing also seeking to take a page from Moscow’s playbook, possibly in Taiwan or the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China.

A Kyodo News poll released Sunday found that more than 75% of people surveyed had expressed concern that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine could prompt China to attempt to forcibly seize Taiwan and the Senkakus. This followed a similar survey a day earlier by the Mainichi and Saitama University’s Social Survey Research Center that found 9 in 10 Japanese people are concerned that China may invade Taiwan, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.