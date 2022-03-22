Japan’s parliament enacted a record ¥107.60 trillion budget Tuesday for fiscal 2022, to finance measures against the coronavirus as well as rising costs for social security and national defense.

The House of Councilors passed the budget for the year starting on April 1, following its approval by the House of Representatives in late February.

After securing the support of one of the minor opposition parties — a rare occurrence — it became the third-earliest enactment of an initial budget under Japan’s postwar Constitution.

The general-account budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be at a record level for the 10th straight year.

In the largest-ever spend on social security, ¥36.27 trillion will serve Japan’s rapidly aging population. The figure is up from ¥35.83 trillion in the previous year, and accounts for over a third of total expenditure.

Spending on defense totaled ¥5.40 trillion — also a record — as Japan aims to develop new technologies in response to China’s military expansion and to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat.

To deal with the pandemic, the government set aside ¥5 trillion as reserve funds for future responses — the same amount as was dedicated for that purpose in fiscal 2021. The funds can be spent without Diet approval.

In addition to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito, which control both houses of parliament, the draft budget was also backed by the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

DPP leader Yuichiro Tamaki said the small opposition party supports the budget, as it did in the Lower House, because Kishida promised to consider activating a “trigger clause” that would temporarily cut gasoline taxes when crude oil prices soar.

Amid ballooning fuel costs, the government and the ruling coalition plan to compile a relief package after the fiscal 2022 budget comes into force.

Kishida has said the government is committed to achieving a primary balance surplus by 2025, but it may take longer to achieve the goal due to the nation’s high dependence on borrowing to finance expenditure. Japan’s fiscal health is already the worst among major developed countries.

For the fiscal 2022 budget, new bond issuance will be ¥36.93 trillion — down from ¥43.60 trillion from the previous year’s initial budget. For debt-servicing costs, ¥24.34 trillion is allocated, rising from ¥23.76 trillion a year earlier.