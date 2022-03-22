COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures ended Tuesday in all 18 prefectures they had covered, including Tokyo and Osaka, amid a decreasing trend in numbers of new infections.

The move marks the first time since Jan. 8 that the country has no emergency measures in place. But concerns remain that coronavirus cases could rise again due to the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2, with movements of people expected to increase significantly as the business and academic year ends in the coming days.

The government formally decided on Thursday to lift the quasi-emergency measures based on new criteria, including allowing such measures to end if the strain on the health care system is expected to ease despite infection numbers remaining at high levels.

In some regions, the occupancy rate of hospital beds designated for COVID-19 patients was above 50% as of Friday, according to the health ministry, indicating a continuing burden on the health care system.

Since the beginning of this year, the quasi-emergency measures — which allowed governors to ask restaurants and bars to close early and stop serving alcohol — had been in place in as many as 36 of the nation's 47 prefectures.

The 18 prefectures where the quasi-emergency measures were lifted Tuesday include Hokkaido, Kanagawa, Aichi, Kyoto, Kagawa and Kumamoto. They had all seen the measures extended twice previously.

Quasi-emergency measures are more limited in terms of coverage and restrictions than a full state of emergency.

"The number of new coronavirus cases is trending downward and the strain on hospitals is easing," said Hitoshi Kikawada, senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office, about the 18 prefectures when the government made the formal decision on Thursday. "It is important to maintain and reinforce the medical response while working on the recovery of social economic activities," he added.

As part of efforts toward normalizing such activities, the government no longer requires companies to identify people who have come into close contact with coronavirus patients at workplaces if those firms have implemented measures to prevent the spread of infections.

Economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is responsible for coronavirus policy, said Tuesday that the government will extend its free COVID-19 testing program until the end of June from the end of March as originally scheduled.

"Testing will be even more important for resuming economic and social activities," Yamagiwa said, adding that the government wants people to utilize free testing kits when participating in events or taking trips.

Free antigen testing kits will be available for people who have not received booster shots and do not have COVID-19 symptoms. Yamagiwa said the government will secure an additional 350 million kits so that those who wish to get tested can do so without delay.

People in the affected areas expressed mixed reactions on Tuesday.

Outside Shimbashi Station in Tokyo, a 21-year-old university student from Yokohama said she hopes classes will be held face-to-face on campus from the next academic year starting in April. The student, who is currently job-hunting, said she also found online job interviews difficult.

"We might see more customers and become busy," said Yoshimasa Tanaka, an employee at a budget hotel in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward. But the 60-year-old said he was unsure if it was safe to lift the quasi-emergency measures given that the number of infections remains high.

In Osaka, a 77-year-old ramen shop owner said he will push the store's operating hours back to normal. But he lamented that people's lifestyles have changed during the pandemic and that not many people are drinking late at night anymore.

"I want the government to examine if the quasi-emergency really had any effect in preventing the spread of infections," he said.