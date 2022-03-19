Nearly 40% of adults in Japan feel lonely as social interaction remains limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey showed.

Younger people tend to feel more isolated, according to the online survey conducted in February by organizations including Tokyo nonprofit Anata no Ibasho.

Of the 3,011 people age 20 or over who gave valid answers, 37.3% said they feel lonely.

There has been no major change in the proportion since April 2020, shortly after the pandemic began, according to the survey.

The survey found that 39.5% of men and 35.1% of women are experiencing loneliness.

Of the respondents feeling lonely, people in their 20s made up the largest group, at 42.7%, followed by those in their 30s, at 41.6%, those in their 40s, at 40.5%, those in their 50s, at 38.4%, and those in their 60s or over, at 23.7%.

Of respondents who said their livelihood has worsened due to the pandemic, 47.8% said they feel alone.

The survey showed that people with lower incomes, along with those who live alone, tend to feel more lonely.

“It is often ignored that young and middle-aged people tend to feel lonelier than elderly people,” Anata no Ibasho said, pointing to the need to address younger generations’ loneliness.