The war in Ukraine has begun to hit Japan’s imports of fisheries products, with prices rising on products ranging from salmon to crab.

Prices for Norwegian salmon are rising due to disruption in air transport and there also are concerns over higher prices for sea urchin, trout roe and other seafood products from Russia.

Norwegian salmon is a popular sushi topping in Japan, particularly among younger people. Imports of Norwegian salmon to Japan have declined due to reduced flights from Europe over Russia.

Shipments of the fish to Tokyo’s Toyosu market have plunged. “We’ve had no arrival for several days,” an employee of a wholesaler said.

Air transportation costs are also rising as aircraft take longer routes to avoid Russian airspace.

As of Friday, the wholesale price of Norwegian salmon was at ¥2,000-¥2,200 per kilogram at Toyosu, some 30% higher than in February.

Prices for Canadian salmon are rising, too.

“It may become difficult to eat raw salmon at a low cost,” a Toyosu market official said.

Prices for Russian sea urchins had already been high due to a short supply of Japanese products due to red tide damage in Hokkaido.

“If imports are restricted, price increases will be inevitable,” a Toyosu wholesaler employee said.

At the same time, consumers are beginning to shun fisheries products from Russia due to the invasion.

Sushi restaurants purchasing sea urchins and trout roe at Toyosu “are demanding products from other countries or expensive domestic products,” a middle trader employee said.