A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Fukushima on Wednesday night, registering an upper 6 on Japan’s earthquake intensity scale, one step below the top level.

The weather agency issued a 1-meter tsunami advisory for the two prefectures, calling on local residents to stay away from the sea coast.

According to the Meteorological Agency, the quake struck at 11:36 p.m. off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture

The quake was also felt in Tokyo, where it lasted for several minutes and led to power outages across the city.

More than 2 million homes in the Kanto region had lost power, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

The government has set up a task force at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed officials to conduct rescue operations in cooperation with government ministries and municipalities.

