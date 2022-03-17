  • A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Fukushima on Wednesday night, registering a strong 6 on Japan’s seismic scale. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY
    A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Fukushima on Wednesday night, registering a strong 6 on Japan’s seismic scale. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

  • KYODO, STAFF REPORT

  • SHARE

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Fukushima on Wednesday night, registering an upper 6 on Japan’s earthquake intensity scale, one step below the top level.

The weather agency issued a 1-meter tsunami advisory for the two prefectures, calling on local residents to stay away from the sea coast.

According to the Meteorological Agency, the quake struck at 11:36 p.m. off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture

The quake was also felt in Tokyo, where it lasted for several minutes and led to power outages across the city.

More than 2 million homes in the Kanto region had lost power, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

The government has set up a task force at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed officials to conduct rescue operations in cooperation with government ministries and municipalities.

More information:

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,