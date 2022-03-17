A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Fukushima on Wednesday night, registering an upper 6 on Japan’s earthquake intensity scale, one step below the top level.
The weather agency issued a 1-meter tsunami advisory for the two prefectures, calling on local residents to stay away from the sea coast.
According to the Meteorological Agency, the quake struck at 11:36 p.m. off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture
The quake was also felt in Tokyo, where it lasted for several minutes and led to power outages across the city.
More than 2 million homes in the Kanto region had lost power, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.
The government has set up a task force at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed officials to conduct rescue operations in cooperation with government ministries and municipalities.
More information:
- Detailed information about the location of the earthquake, from the Japan Meteorological Agency website
- An explanation of shindo, Japan's earthquake intensity scale
- A guide to what to before, during and after an earthquake
- Our portal for disaster-related information
