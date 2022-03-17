With Japan’s gasoline prices at the highest level in 13 years, the government is being forced to give the maximum amount of subsidies for oil refiners and also consider measures to lower the nation’s gasoline tax.

The country’s average gasoline price stood at ¥175.2 ($1.48) a liter on Monday, according to data released on Wednesday from the trade ministry. That’s the 10th consecutive week of gains, and the highest level since September 2008.

The government started paying out the maximum subsidy of ¥25 a liter for gasoline and other oil products on Thursday.

The war in Ukraine has roiled commodities markets, heightening the challenges as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration grapples with inflationary pressures in everything from materials to basic food necessities. Kishida lifted the gasoline subsidy from ¥5 a liter originally, and announced earlier this month an aid package to help people offset the rising costs of crude oil.

The government’s measures so far have done little to curb the rally in gasoline prices. But as calls grow louder for additional measures beyond subsidies, Kishida and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party are expected to reactivate a “trigger clause” on the gasoline tax that would allow for the levy to be lowered, according to local newspaper Yomiuri. But a recent slump in overseas oil prices may temporarily curb gasoline’s gains and take pressure off the government.

Other countries are also moving to ease gasoline taxes, with New Zealand and Sweden this month announcing temporary cuts to levies on fuel.

Kishida said Tuesday that he asked the United Arab Emirates to make “proactive contributions” as a major oil producer to help stabilize surging crude oil price.

After a phone call with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kishida told reporters that Japan and the UAE — a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council — will also seek closer coordination in responding to the crisis in Ukraine.

The UAE is a member of OPEC and is a major exporter, along with Saudi Arabia, to resource-scarce Japan. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“I asked for the UAE’s proactive contributions as an OPEC member,” Kishida told reporters after his roughly 15-minute call.

“The presence of the UAE is big when it comes to stabilizing global crude oil markets,” the prime minister said, without revealing whether he had asked for an output increase.

Russia is one of the world’s major producers of crude oil and natural gas, and the war in Ukraine has heightened geopolitical risks and supply concerns.