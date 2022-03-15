Japan is considering raising the daily cap on overseas arrivals to 10,000 from the current 7,000 starting in April, further easing its COVID-19 border controls, government sources said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the government would relax the border control measures — which have been criticized for being too strict — in stages, taking into account the infection situation at home and abroad as well as border control steps implemented by other nations.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.