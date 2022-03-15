Tokyo confirmed 7,836 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down about 1,000 from a week before.

Tuesday’s figure showed a continued downtrend after the daily count dropped below 5,000 for the first time since Jan. 17 on Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 8,476.3 on Tuesday, compared to 9,979.3 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by three from Monday to 61, while 15 new deaths were reported in the capital.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 32,471 new cases, the first figure below 40,000 in seven days and down by some 4,600 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 1,175 on Monday, unchanged from Sunday. New fatalities totaled 116.