Japan marked on Friday the 11th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that devastated the country’s northeastern region in 2011 and left more than 15,000 dead.

Infrastructure in the hard-hit areas has largely been rebuilt, but some 38,000 people remain displaced more than a decade after the magnitude-9.0 earthquake and ensuring tsunamis devastated the region and triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear complex.

The central government no longer hosts a memorial service, and municipalities in the affected areas are holding theirs on a smaller scale.

According to the latest data from the National Police Agency, the death toll stands at 15,900, with 2,523 people still unaccounted for, mostly in the prefectures of Miyagi, Fukushima and Iwate. Related deaths, such as those caused by illness or stress-induced suicides linked to the disaster, totaled 3,784 as of September last year, according to the Reconstruction Agency.

There is still a no-go zone in place near the Fukushima No. 1 plant, where decommissioning work is scheduled to continue until sometime between 2041 and 2051.

Authorities continue to struggle with the aftermath of nuclear contamination as radioactive water from cooling crippled reactors containing melted nuclear fuel builds up. The government’s release of treated water into the sea is slated to begin in the spring of 2023, causing concern in neighboring countries as well as among local residents.