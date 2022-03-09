A “considerable number” of foreign students will be able to come to Japan by the end of May, the government’s top spokesman said Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular news conference that there are around 150,000 foreign students with valid visas still unable to enter the country, but added that he does not have the exact number of those actually wishing to come.

In addition to raising the daily cap on entrants from overseas to 7,000 from the current 5,000, starting Monday, the government has introduced a new program to give priority to foreign students when entering the country, Matsuno said.

Meanwhile, Taro Kono, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Public Relations Headquarters, wrote on Twitter the same day that the education ministry “is now planning to bring in 10,000 foreign students a week to Japan.”

“100,000 students are said to be waiting to come to Japanese schools,” he said, adding that the ministry wants them in by the end of May.

In announcing the easing of COVID-19 border controls on March 3, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the program will enable students to use vacant seats on flights, especially on weekdays when there are not many business travelers, adding that around 1,000 will be allowed on top of the 7,000 daily cap. Under such an arrangement, it would be possible for the cap to be exceeded by up to 1,000 students.