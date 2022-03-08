In the latest sign that North Korea could be preparing to resume major weapons tests, satellite imagery has shown construction at its nuclear testing site for the first time since it was closed in 2018.

Imagery taken Friday of the country’s Punggye-ri facility shows “very early signs” of activity at the site, including construction of a new building, repair of another and what is possibly some lumber and sawdust, analysts at the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) said in a report.

“North Korea uses a substantial amount of wood at the site both for buildings and shoring up tunnels. These changes have occurred only in the past few days,” Jeffrey Lewis, a U.S. nuclear expert and CNS professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California, wrote in an analysis Monday of the commercial satellite photos.

The development — as well as reports of a looming satellite launch and preparations for a large-scale military parade — could be a worrying portent.

Although the Punggye-ri site has been closed since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared a self-imposed moratorium on tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles during talks with then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, Kim has hinted in the ensuing years that the country could restart tests of its most powerful weapons.

However, the strongest indication that this could be his chosen path came in January. Kim was quoted by state media as telling party leaders that his country would “reconsider in an overall scale the trust-building measures that we took on our own initiative … and … promptly examine the issue of restarting all temporarily-suspended activities.”

Lewis said that the construction and repair work indicate that Kim has made some sort of decision about the status of the test site.

“One possibility is that North Korea plans to bring the test site back to a state of readiness to resume nuclear explosive testing,” he said.

I made a .gif with @DaveSchmerler showing the changes at North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site. We’ve caught the construction very early, which means it’s too early to tell what they’re up to or how long it would take to get the test site back to a state of readiness. pic.twitter.com/Th75GP1NyM — Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) March 7, 2022

Adding fuel to that speculation, South Korean officials indicated Saturday that they would “even more closely” monitor the site. That followed the North’s most recent missile test — purportedly of a military reconnaissance satellite.

In May 2018, the North invited a small number of reporters to witness the dismantling of the Punggye-ri site, which hosts the country’s only known nuclear test facilities, unleashing a dramatic series of explosions that sealed the tunnel entrances and destroyed some buildings in an apparent bid to highlight the regime’s commitment to the denuclearization talks with Trump.

Those talks have been stalled since 2019, when negotiations collapsed over disagreements over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to relinquish.

It’s unclear exactly how much work would be necessary to return the Punggye-ri site to a level where it could again be used to conduct nuclear tests — or how long that could take — but Lewis said it was unlikely to be anytime soon.

“The test site is many months, if not years, from being ready for North Korea to conduct nuclear explosions there,” he said. “How long it would take North Korea to resume explosive testing at the site depends on the extent of the damage to the tunnels themselves, something we do not know with confidence. It is also possible that North Korea will resume nuclear testing at another location.”

Resuming nuclear tests would allow the North to further refine its most powerful nuclear bomb or help it in its quest to build smaller battlefield nukes known as tactical weapons, which could be deployed on its growing number of missiles that put Japan within striking distance.

News of the work at Punggye-ri followed “another important test” of a reconnaissance satellite system Saturday — an indication Kim may also be gearing up for a satellite launch in the near future.

Rockets used to put satellites into orbit employ much of the same technology as those used in ballistic missiles — including long-range weapons — technology Pyongyang is banned from using under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Saturday’s test was the country’s ninth missile launch of 2022 as it continues an unprecedented pace of weapons tests. It also came just days ahead of Wednesday’s presidential election in South Korea and as much of the world is focused on the war in Ukraine.

Following the conclusion of a lengthy review of the United States’ North Korea policy last year, President Joe Biden has repeatedly said that his administration harbors no “hostile intent” toward Pyongyang and is prepared to meet “unconditionally” with a goal of “the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

But Kim has appeared uninterested in Biden’s pitch, condemning the U.S. offers as a “petty trick.”

Observers say the North Korean strongman has no intention of relinquishing his nuclear arsenal, as he believes it is key to his regime’s survival. Instead, he has ordered his regime to double down and prepare for a “long-term confrontation” with the United States.

In the near-term, Kim will have plenty of options to test and show off his weapons, with a number of key anniversaries fast approaching.

The North has already begun preparations for an apparent military parade ahead of those important dates, according to the South Korean military, which include the 110th birthday of Kim’s grandfather and the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, on April 15.

The regime has been known to stage shows of force on or around dates marking every fifth or 10th anniversary, and military parades have often been employed to unveil powerful new weapons.

According to an analysis of recent satellite imagery by North Korea specialist website NK News on Monday, the country appears to be preparing for a large-scale military parade — one that will likely feature heavy weapons such as missile launchers.