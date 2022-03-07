At the end of the year, Shigemi Maruyama had made his decision. The 74-year-old, a member of the Fuchu Municipal Assembly in Hiroshima Prefecture, would not run for re-election on April 24.

“My health is fine now, but I’m not sure if I can make it through the next four years,” he said. “If I have to quit in the middle of my term, that will cause trouble for the community and my family.”

On Dec. 28, he told supporters in his electoral district that he would retire at the end of his term.

But the five-term veteran had one major concern about stepping down from the assembly. In the previous election in 2018, no voting took place, as there were only 20 candidates for the 20 seats up for grabs. All the candidates secured their seats on the first day of campaigning, and it was the first such city assembly election in Hiroshima Prefecture since at least 1973.

Maruyama is worried that his retirement may lead to a second consecutive election without a vote.

Assembly reform

To rectify the situation, the Fuchu Municipal Assembly has undertaken reforms over the past four years. After setting up a special committee to discuss the number of assembly members and their compensation, the assembly decided to reduce the number of seats by one to 19 from the April election. Remuneration will be maintained at ¥400,000 per month, while political activity expenses will be doubled to ¥20,000 per month.

One first-time assembly member, who is preparing to run again in the upcoming election, said he has always felt uncomfortable that his first term was not judged by voters.

“When people say, ‘You got a seat without a vote,’ I have no response,” he said. “If there is no vote again, it will be even more difficult. I hope there will be an election this time.”

According to a survey by the Chugoku Shimbun, six local elections in the prefecture have been held without a vote since at least 2000, one each in the city of Fuchu and the towns of Otake, Kaita, Saka, Kitahiroshima and Jinsekikogen.

In the five prefectures of the Chugoku region, a total of 47 elections without a vote have been held in 39 cities, towns and villages, with nearly half of them concentrated in the last five years. In June last year, only nine candidates stood for the 10 seats in the election for the assembly of the town of Kofu, Tottori Prefecture.

Some of the explanations for the shortage of aspiring candidates include:

The younger generation shuns local assemblies because of members’ precarity and low remuneration.

Young people have little interest in local assemblies.

The shrinking population makes it difficult to find candidates.

In a survey conducted by the Chugoku Shimbun covering all 540 local assembly members in Hiroshima Prefecture, one prefectural assembly member in his 30s said, “I feel there is a widespread view that it doesn’t matter who you vote for.” A town assembly member in his 60s said there hasn’t been a generational change and that structural reform is needed for younger people to take up the challenge.

The survey revealed that assembly members themselves have a sense of crisis about securing a seat without a vote. Of the 463 respondents, 63.3% said that if they were elected without a vote, it would not mean that they had won the confidence of voters. In the case of the 20 Fuchu Municipal Assembly members, 80% of them said they feel that way.

‘A lot to do’

Maruyama’s constituency is based in the town of Moroke in the southwestern part of Fuchu. Since the merger of Morota village with the town in 1956, Moroke has never had a time without a city assembly member.

The mountainous area’s population now stands at about 230. With the disappearance of day care centers, elementary and junior high schools and an increasing number of vacant houses, the area is experiencing serious depopulation.

It took a long time for Maruyama to decide not to run for another term. “I’ve been working as an assembly member, thinking that people can come to me for anything. I still have a lot to do,” he said. A part of him still feels reluctant to retire when he thinks of the future of the shrinking community.

Maruyama is looking for a successor in his hometown, but he is having a hard time finding one. In fact, he had planned to retire in the last election, but was persuaded by his supporters to change his mind.

“Making requests to the city can be done by the head of the neighborhood association. But it would make a huge difference to the city’s response if there were a city assembly member in the community. I wish I could do something,” he said.

Maruyama still has a little time left to find someone to run in the election.

Job insecurity

Cities, towns and villages provide services directly related to the daily lives of residents. Becoming a local assembly member is increasingly unpopular, however, because for some candidates, becoming a member is almost like becoming unemployed.

Katsuhiko Kakeda, 57, a member of Miyoshi Municipal Assembly, was taken aback by the reply from a financial institution when he applied for a loan for personal purposes. “We are very sorry, but we can’t offer you a loan this time,” the person on the phone said in a polite but firm manner.

It was an application for a loan of ¥1 million to cover anticipated family expenses. He applied for the loan after he was elected to the city assembly for the first time in April 2020. When he was working at a social welfare organization before becoming a politician, he had borrowed ¥1 million three times from the same financial institution and paid them off as planned.

The person in charge of loans did not disclose the reasons for refusing the application, but Kakeda believes it was because of his status as an assembly member whose job becomes insecure every four years. As an assemblyman, he is paid ¥371,000 a month and receives a bonus twice a year. But his five-year repayment plan for the loan was one year longer than his four-year term.

In explaining the loan screening process, one banker in Hiroshima Prefecture said, “It all comes down to whether you have a stable income and the ability to repay the loan.” The banker said it is difficult to offer a long-term loan to a politician who becomes “just anybody” or jobless if they lose their seat. “Like a sports player, there is no guarantee that a legislator will remain on the active list.”

Local assembly members are special public servants, but since they are judged by voters in elections, their positions are assured only during their term in office. They do not receive retirement benefits like local government employees. The legislators’ pension system was also abolished in 2011, as a series of municipal mergers made the system unsustainable amid drastic cuts in the number of assembly members.

Some legislators point out that this instability is one of the reasons for the shortage of candidates. In the Chugoku Shimbun’s survey of local assembly members, those of an age where they could be raising children expressed frustration, with one town assembly member saying, “The remuneration is too low for the younger generation to support their families while serving as assembly members.”

A tall order

The monthly remuneration for local assembly members in the prefecture varies greatly from one body to another. The highest is the ¥901,000 paid to prefectural assembly members, which is 4.5 times the amount paid to Akiota assembly members — the lowest at ¥200,000.

Besides the prefectural assembly members, only those in the city assemblies of Hiroshima, Fukuyama and Kure are paid more than ¥500,000.

A city assembly member in his 40s called for better benefits, saying, “I ask for a level of remuneration that does not cause anxiety for those who have children, or the revival of the legislators’ pension system.”

On the other hand, there are people that say raising remuneration is a tall order. “Citizens will not be convinced about raising pay,” a city assembly member in his 60s said.

Kakeda was the secretary-general of the social welfare organization until he quit in summer of 2019. At that time, he had 10 years left until he would have reached retirement age, but he decided to resign and run in the election, thinking, “I have to show the voters that I am serious about my desire to contribute to the community.”

Affecting resources

For Kakeda, the cost of becoming a city assembly member was well over ¥2 million, with the money going toward things such as leaflets, business cards, signboards and the deposit money required for his candidacy. Some of the expenses were covered by public funds, but that was hardly enough.

“I had a hard time looking at the balance in my bank book. I was terrified,” he said. He soon ran out of the retirement benefits and bonuses from his social welfare organization that he had relied on.

Kakeda says he plunged into the unstable world of politics with the feeling of “being in a small boat in a big ocean.”

Kakeda realizes that the unstable position of assembly members may limit the range of people who can take on the job. Nevertheless, he carries on with a sense of responsibility. “I want to contribute to the community,” he said. “I still have no regrets about my choice.”

This section features topics and issues covered by the Chugoku Shimbun, the largest newspaper in the Chugoku region. The original articles were published Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.