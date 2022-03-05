The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 10,806 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from the 11,562 reported a week earlier, as well as 30 deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 11,147.6, down slightly from 11,515.1 reported a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the capital came to 70, unchanged from the day before.

Elsewhere, Hokkaido logged 1,627 cases and eight deaths, while Shizuoka Prefecture tallied 1,292 cases.

Japan confirmed 63,746 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease of 1,908 from a week before, as well as 231 deaths.

A child under the age of 10 in Kanagawa Prefecture died of pneumonia on Feb. 9 after being infected with the coronavirus, the prefectural capital of Kawasaki said. This marked the first confirmed death linked to COVID-19 of a child under 10 in Japan, according to the health ministry.