A fire and intense fighting outside a nuclear power plant in Ukraine set off alarm bells around the world on Friday, with worries calmed only slightly by reports that radiation levels had remained stable.

The specter of Russia’s invasion spiraling into a nuclear crisis rattled nerves in Europe and beyond, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accusing Moscow of “nuclear terror” and urging the West to intervene to prevent a continent-wide disaster. The incident also served as a reminder of how early reports about an incident — as well as disinformation — can spread confusion and panic in an already chaotic situation.

“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units,” Zelenskyy said in a video message. “This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state has now resorted to nuclear terror.”

The fire reportedly broke out in a training facility outside the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is about 550 kilometers south of Kyiv. The power station provides more than a fifth of the energy generated in Ukraine, reports said.

Later Friday, Ukrainian officials said the fire had been put out. Essential equipment at the plant was unaffected by the fire, with no change observed in radiation levels, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday, citing the country’s regulatory authorities. Reports later said that Russian forces had taken control of the plant.

Zelenskyy said Russian tanks had shot at the nuclear plant, though there was no evidence cited that they had been hit.

Earlier, as a live feed of the plant showed what appeared to be a fire and a firefight unfolding, experts and officials around the world scrambled to assess the situation amid a wave of speculation.

While Zelenskyy and others invoked the 1986 disaster at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, some experts quickly noted that the Zaporizhzhia plant has a safer design. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm wrote in a tweet that the U.S. had seen no signs of elevated radiation near the facility, and that “the plant’s reactors are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down.”

“If there is no significant military damage to their multiple redundant safety systems, the reactors should remain in a safe stable state,” Lake Barrett, a former official at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission who was involved with the cleanup at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in the U.S., told Bloomberg News.

But Friday’s incident, which came just over a week after Russian troops took control of the Chernobyl plant, raised concerns over safety risks at nuclear sites across Ukraine.

Azby Brown, lead researcher for monitoring organization Safecast, said the group has been following the situation in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began.

“When we first heard that the invasion started, we immediately began to network with experts … to talk about the need to establish some citizen monitoring after access would be restored,” Brown said.

Safecast, which formed in the wake of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan in 2011, is a nonprofit organization that relies on crowd-sourced, independent monitoring to track radiation and air quality data around the world.

While Brown said the group doesn’t have its own real-time data collection in Ukraine, they work to find and verify information from a variety of sources and share it on their Twitter feed.

Data collection has further been complicated by the fact that Ukraine’s own radiation monitoring network has been intermittently offline since Russian forces occupied the Chernobyl plant, Brown said. The group has working to find our why the network is down, and meanwhile is working to collect data in other ways.

On Friday morning, a group of people involved with Safecast started to gather information on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

“We found a couple of sensors in the area still operating. Not so close to the nuclear reactors — but close enough that if anything big had happened it would show, and they were normal,” Brown said.

“When it comes to the information, we look at what’s confirmed, we say how things have been confirmed, and if there’s something that seems plausible but we haven’t confirmed it yet, we will say so.”

That helps break through the rumors and false information that tends to spread online along with alarming headlines.

“The world is awash in very sophisticated, although sometimes simply stupid, disinformation. Many actors — the Russian Federation has been one — have a lot of resources they deploy to confuse, muddy, distort and mislead,” Brown said. “So there’s a huge disinformation environment that we’re wading through. This is particularly the case now. And it’s magnified by how fast events are moving.”

Information from AFP-Jiji and Reuters added