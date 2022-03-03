People visit the site where two children were fatally struck by a truck in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, in June last year. | KYODO

Public prosecutors sought a prison term of 15 years on Wednesday for a 61-year-old former truck driver over a drunken driving incident in Chiba Prefecture last year that left two elementary school students dead.

“It was extremely malicious. The judiciary needs to raise the alarm to society,” the prosecutors said during a hearing of the man’s trial at Chiba District Court. The court is slated to issue a ruling on March 25.

In the incident, a truck driven by Hiroshi Umezawa ran into a line of children walking home from school in Yachimata in June last year, killing two boys and severely injuring three other children.

Fifteen years in prison is the maximum prison term set for dangerous driving resulting in death and injury.

Umezawa allegedly drank on his way back to his workplace and drove the truck, according to the indictment. He then fell asleep at the wheel and ran into the line of children, the indictment said.

Noting that Umezawa had repeatedly driven while drunk, the prosecutors described the incident as the “worst case of drunken driving.”

In his closing statement, Umezawa offered an apology. His lawyer sought leniency, saying that the man deeply regretted his actions.

Umezawa admitted to his charges in the first hearing of his trial last October. During the trial, it came to light that Umezawa was drunken driving two or three times a week despite being warned by colleagues and clients that they smelled alcohol on his breath.