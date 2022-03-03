Japan’s Pan Pacific International, which operates a major discount store chain, said Thursday that it will provide financial support and job opportunities for 100 refugee families from Ukraine.
The company, formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings, said it is still working out details such as where the families would be housed, and would consider cooperating with other companies in supporting refugees fleeing from Russia’s invasion.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier that Japan would prioritize aiding refugees who are family members or friends of some 1,900 Ukrainians already in Japan.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.